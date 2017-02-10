Quebec family seeks medical treatment...

Quebec family seeks medical treatment in U.S. to help baby with respiratory problems

The race is on the find a cure for Jaxon Pursch, a seven-month-old baby with a severe respiratory condition that leaves him struggling to breath. Jaxon, who lives with his parents and nine siblings in Saint-Eustache, Que., was diagnosed last October with tracheomalacia, a condition that effects the respiratory system.

Quebec, Canada

