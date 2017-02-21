Quebec City solidarity concert aims to break down 'imaginary walls' in wake of mosque shooting
It started with a Facebook post calling for artists to come together in the wake of a deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City, but little did Byron Mikaloff know that his idea would snowball into something much bigger. The post was widely shared, artists volunteered their time, local businesses contributed money and a prominent concert hall allowed them to use their stage for free.
