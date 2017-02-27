Prosecutor halts murder trial in Montreal after accused killer testifies in his own defence

A murder trial that was about to enter its final stage came to an abrupt end Tuesday morning after the jury that heard the case against Notre-Dame-de-GraA e resident Michael Gero was informed the Crown no longer believes he killed his girlfriend, Sherri Thomas. Superior Court Justice HA©lA ne Di Salvo informed the jury of the unexpected development that emerged Thursday, the day when prosecutor Jacques Dagenais was expected to begin making his closing arguments in a trial that, at that point, had lasted more than a week.

