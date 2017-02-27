Prosecutor halts murder trial in Montreal after accused killer testifies in his own defence
A murder trial that was about to enter its final stage came to an abrupt end Tuesday morning after the jury that heard the case against Notre-Dame-de-GraA e resident Michael Gero was informed the Crown no longer believes he killed his girlfriend, Sherri Thomas. Superior Court Justice HA©lA ne Di Salvo informed the jury of the unexpected development that emerged Thursday, the day when prosecutor Jacques Dagenais was expected to begin making his closing arguments in a trial that, at that point, had lasted more than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Feb 21
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC