Prosecutor halts murder trial in Montreal after accused killer testifies in his own defence

A murder trial that was about to enter its final stage came to an abrupt end Tuesday morning after the jury that heard the case against Notre-Dame-de-GraA e resident Michael Gero was informed the Crown no longer believes he killed his girlfriend, Sherri Thomas. Superior Court Justice HA©lA ne Di Salvo informed the jury of the unexpected development that emerged Thursday, the day when prosecutor Jacques Dagenais was expected to begin making his closing arguments in a trial that, at that point, had lasted more than a week.

