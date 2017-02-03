Pop-up beach to focus on future devel...

Pop-up beach to focus on future development of Hutt River

Four students from Massachusetts A - Mary Osler, Spencer Austin, Abigail Sawyer and Darvin Sainte-Luce - will be asking locals what they know about plans to develop the Hutt River. The New Zealand Transport Agency, and the Hutt and regional councils are launching RiverLink, with a pop-up beach and a seven-week survey looking at the future development of river.

Quebec, Canada

