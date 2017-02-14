PM missed opportunity to 'put somethi...

PM missed opportunity to 'put something on table' during Trump...

Read more: Canada.com

Asked how they would handle U.S. President Donald Trump, Conservative party leadership candidates jumped at a chance to offer their views on a prime minister they say should have put more on the table in White House meetings Monday. Most of the race's 14 candidates convened in Pointe-Claire, a Montreal suburb, for an unofficial debate Monday evening during which they attacked Trudeau almost as much as they did contender Kevin O'Leary.

Quebec, Canada

