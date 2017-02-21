Ottawa approves sale of irradiated gr...

Ottawa approves sale of irradiated ground beef

Fresh ground beef is packed at a local butcher shop, October 1, 2012 in Levis, Que. The federal government has approved the sale of ground beef that has been treated with radiant energy similar to X-rays.Health Canada says irradiation can reduce levels of harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella that could be in the meat.

Quebec, Canada

