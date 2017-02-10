OPP charges driver after flying tractor-trailer wheel causes highway...
The OPP charged a driver and his employer after a set of wheels flew off a commercial tractor-trailer Friday morning, killing the driver of a van travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 417. Brianski's son, Dennis, posted a heartfelt message on his Facebook account Friday night breaking the tragic news about his dad, who he described as "the kindest man I've ever met in my life."
