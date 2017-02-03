OPINION: There's polite racism here, but most are good people
Politicians join mourners during a service for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal. Two years ago, I wrote an article for Herald Opinions, Don't ransack our mosques or our freedoms, in response to the attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill and to the mosque vandalism in Cold Lake, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|1 hr
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Fri
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Fri
|BennyD
|1
|Canada's response to a mosque massacre
|Feb 1
|Jock Parisol - Bl...
|2
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 31
|Tm Cln
|27
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|Jan 31
|extreme vetting
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|Jan 31
|no shock here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC