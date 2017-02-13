O'Leary displays modest French skills...

O'Leary displays modest French skills in Montreal debate, but is...

Conservative leadership candidates had another chance to show off their ability in French Monday, at an unofficial debate that marked Kevin O'Leary's debut en franA ais. Eleven candidates took the stage Monday evening - in front of a raucous crowd that wasn't afraid to heckle - at an event organized by two riding associations at a hotel in Montreal's West Island suburb of Pointe-Claire.

