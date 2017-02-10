Nursing student from Malawi overcomes challenges in Montreal
Last year Mary Sakala's biggest dreams were coming true. The young nursing student was studying in her native country Malawi, and was preparing to travel to Canada for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|1 hr
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Sat
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC