No end in sight to strike at Noranda zinc plant in Quebec

Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union. Noranda's zinc processing facility in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield is the second-largest in North America and largest in eastern North America, where the bulk of zinc customers are located.

