[News] USSU holds moment of silence i...

[News] USSU holds moment of silence in response to Quebec shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sheaf

On Jan. 31, students and community members filled Place Riel's North Concourse for a vigil, hosted by the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union, to gather in solidarity following a Canadian tragedy. In a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, six Muslim men died and many more were injured as a result of shootings committed by one individual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 22 hr Not All 1
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC