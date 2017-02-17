New York union uses CM Labs simulators to train crane operators

CM Labs Simulations , Montreal, Quebec, developer of Vortex training simulators, announced that New York-based International Union of Operating Engineers Local 14, the organization responsible for all crane operations in New York City, has selected a Vortex simulator, along with crawler crane and rough terrain crane training modules, for its training center. "It's definitely safer," says Tom Gordon, the Local's codirector of journey person and apprenticeship training.

