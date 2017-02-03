National Association of Japanese Canadians condemns Quebec City mosque shooting
The National Association of Japanese Canadians has issued a statement in response to the shooting at the mosque in Quebec City. Although Japan and Japanese culture do not have any direct connections to Islam, the NAJC advocates for human rights for all people due to historical experiences of racism.
