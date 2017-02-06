'My cellphone bill is how much??' CRTC looks to strengthen wireless code
The national telecom regulator will look at ways to give parents more control over household cellphone data charges as part of a review of its four-year-old wireless code of conduct being held this week in Gatineau, Que. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is also looking for ways to tighten rules governing wireless service cancellation fees, says a spokeswoman for the agency.
