'My cellphone bill is how much??' CRT...

'My cellphone bill is how much??' CRTC looks to strengthen wireless code

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

The national telecom regulator will look at ways to give parents more control over household cellphone data charges as part of a review of its four-year-old wireless code of conduct being held this week in Gatineau, Que. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is also looking for ways to tighten rules governing wireless service cancellation fees, says a spokeswoman for the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... 23 hr East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem Sun Cadaverously old ... 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Feb 3 TVO 1
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City Feb 3 BennyD 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC