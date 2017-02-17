Montreal officials join fight to pres...

Montreal officials join fight to preserve Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques riding

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Both the mayor of Montreal and the leader of the opposition party are joining forces in the fight to preserve a provincial riding. The support for the Montreal riding of Sainte-Marie/Saint-Jacques comes as the Chief Electoral Officer seeks to reform the electoral map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... 2 hr Drink 1
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... 14 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 21 hr wtf 3
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC