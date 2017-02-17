Montreal officials join fight to preserve Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques riding
Both the mayor of Montreal and the leader of the opposition party are joining forces in the fight to preserve a provincial riding. The support for the Montreal riding of Sainte-Marie/Saint-Jacques comes as the Chief Electoral Officer seeks to reform the electoral map.
