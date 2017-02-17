Montreal, love, and loss explored in Heather O'Neill's 'The Lonely Hearts Hotel'
Heather O'Neill is pictured in Toronto as she promotes her new book "The Lonely Hearts Hotel,"' on Thursday, February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Listening to her father recount colourful tales of his Depression-era childhood provided an unexpected source of intrigue and inspiration for Heather O'Neill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Feb 11
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Feb 11
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC