Montreal imam probed for viral call to 'destroy accursed Jews'
Montreal police are investigating a three-year-old video that shows an imam at a local mosque calling on Allah to "destroy the accursed Jews" and to kill them "one by one." The video of Sayed al-Ghitawi speaking, which went viral after being released February 8 onto social media, appeared less than three weeks after six Muslim worshipers were gunned down in a Quebec City mosque and Jews across Canada rallied behind Muslims in a gesture of support and solidarity.
