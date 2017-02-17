Montreal imam probed for viral call t...

Montreal imam probed for viral call to 'destroy accursed Jews'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Montreal police are investigating a three-year-old video that shows an imam at a local mosque calling on Allah to "destroy the accursed Jews" and to kill them "one by one." The video of Sayed al-Ghitawi speaking, which went viral after being released February 8 onto social media, appeared less than three weeks after six Muslim worshipers were gunned down in a Quebec City mosque and Jews across Canada rallied behind Muslims in a gesture of support and solidarity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 34 min Canadianstayhome 2
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC