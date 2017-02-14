Michael Chong bets on carbon-pricing ...

Michael Chong bets on carbon-pricing plan to separate him from the Conservative leadership pack

14 hrs ago

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong doesn't think his party can beat Justin Trudeau in 2019 without a robust climate-change plan - one that he believes should include a tax on carbon emissions. At a debate Monday in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Chong, an Ontario MP, argued the other 13 leadership candidates haven't put forward any credible proposals for what could be a make-or-break issue for many voters in a general election.

Quebec, Canada

