Michael Chong bets on carbon-pricing plan to separate him from the Conservative leadership pack
Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong doesn't think his party can beat Justin Trudeau in 2019 without a robust climate-change plan - one that he believes should include a tax on carbon emissions. At a debate Monday in the Montreal suburb of Pointe-Claire, Chong, an Ontario MP, argued the other 13 leadership candidates haven't put forward any credible proposals for what could be a make-or-break issue for many voters in a general election.
