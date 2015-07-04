Martin Lapointe, ex-political attache to Lise Theriault, accused of sexually assaulting minor
A former political attachA© to Quebec MNA Lise ThA©riault has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault on a minor. The allegations date back to between 2005 and 2009, but police said they first learned about the case in January 2017 when they received a complaint.
