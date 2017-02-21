Manitoba premier seeks co-ordination ...

Manitoba premier seeks co-ordination with feds to deal with refugee surge

The federal and provincial governments need to co-ordinate their approach to the growing number of asylum-seekers crossing the border because all signs from the United States suggest the issue is not going away, says Manitoba's premier. "With the United States approach, and the United States new administration's approach on issues related to refugees - and to immigration generally - there are conditions that would lead, I think, most people to conclude this will be an ongoing challenge," Brian Pallister said Tuesday.

Quebec, Canada

