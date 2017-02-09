LPC-European lenders eye a 12bn of buyout financings
Feb 9 A potential 12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe's loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year. Sale processes have kicked off for a number of companies including Swiss chemicals company Archroma; jewellery retailer Thom Europe; French spreads business St Hubert; cleaning and collection company Safetykleen Europe; Swedish air treatment group Munters; Italian facilities management business Manutencoop; UK breakfast cereals producer Weetabix and Solvay's polyamides unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|9 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Thu
|its yer tax cash
|1
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Feb 5
|East
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC