Liberal MPs, Muslim community face verbal attacks over M-103

Canada's Muslim community felt the embrace of an outpouring of support Friday in the wake of stinging personal attacks against a member of Parliament who sponsored a motion to condemn and combat Islamophobia, even as negative reaction to the Liberal-backed proposition appeared to escalate. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, who this week fronted the Liberal party's blessing of the motion, known as M-103, was met by expletive-laced condemnation on social media from outraged Canadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.