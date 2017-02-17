Liberal MPs, Muslim community face ve...

Liberal MPs, Muslim community face verbal attacks over M-103

9 hrs ago

Canada's Muslim community felt the embrace of an outpouring of support Friday in the wake of stinging personal attacks against a member of Parliament who sponsored a motion to condemn and combat Islamophobia, even as negative reaction to the Liberal-backed proposition appeared to escalate. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, who this week fronted the Liberal party's blessing of the motion, known as M-103, was met by expletive-laced condemnation on social media from outraged Canadians.

Quebec, Canada

