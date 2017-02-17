Kenosha basks in springlike February ...

Kenosha basks in springlike February days

OK. Not really. But how many times can you say it was 60 degrees or better in Kenosha in the dead of winter, in a region synonymous with polar vortex? According to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., Kenosha set new temperature records the past three days, with highs of 65 on Friday, 66 Saturday and 61 on Sunday.

Quebec, Canada

