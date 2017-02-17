Justin Trudeau offers his 'sincere re...

Justin Trudeau offers his 'sincere regrets' for answering in French only at Sherbrooke town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for his refusal to answer a question in English when asked specifically about English mental health services at his town hall meeting in Sherbrooke last month.

