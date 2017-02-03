In wake of Quebec mosque attack comes amazing gesture with rings of peace: Paradkar
As multi-faith groups formed protective circles around multiple mosques, the tragedy is an opportunity for Canadians to hold a mirror to ourselves and recognize the limits of our virtuous self-image, Shree Paradkar writes. Members of the Holy Blossom Temple, the oldest Jewish congregation in Toronto, form a human chain, or what they call a ring of hope, around the Imdadul Mosque in Norh York Friday in a show of solidarity with muslims in the wake of Sunday's massacre at a mosque in Quebec City.
