Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

An imam who spoke at the funerals for three Quebec mosque shooting victims says he believes his words have become popular on social media because his message came from the heart. Hassan Guillet, 64, says he didn't even prepare his speech, which has been lauded for its message that the man accused of the shootings in Quebec City last week is himself a victim of hate, and that people shouldn't seek revenge for the crime.

Quebec, Canada

