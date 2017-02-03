Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart
An imam who spoke at the funerals for three Quebec mosque shooting victims says he believes his words have become popular on social media because his message came from the heart. Hassan Guillet, 64, says he didn't even prepare his speech, which has been lauded for its message that the man accused of the shootings in Quebec City last week is himself a victim of hate, and that people shouldn't seek revenge for the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|18 hr
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|18 hr
|East
|1
|Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding
|18 hr
|East
|1
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Sun
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o...
|Feb 3
|TVO
|1
|The New World Order Hits Quebec City
|Feb 3
|BennyD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC