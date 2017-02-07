Heroux-Devtek to cut 90 jobs in response to customers' reduced production rate
Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it will be cutting 90 employees from its workforce by the end of 2017 because some customers have announced reductions to the production rates for certain aircraft programs. The announcement by the Montreal-area aerospace company , which makes landing gear for Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft manufacturers, was included with Heroux-Devtek's third-quarter financial results issued Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|7 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|7 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|7 hr
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Cadaverously old ...
|3
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|Sun
|East
|1
|Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding
|Sun
|East
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC