Heroux-Devtek to cut 90 jobs in response to customers' reduced production rate

Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it will be cutting 90 employees from its workforce by the end of 2017 because some customers have announced reductions to the production rates for certain aircraft programs. The announcement by the Montreal-area aerospace company , which makes landing gear for Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft manufacturers, was included with Heroux-Devtek's third-quarter financial results issued Tuesday.

