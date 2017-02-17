Heritage Fair returns to the square

Heritage Fair returns to the square

17 hrs ago

Shoppers got an added dose of Canadian history as the annual Heritage Fair made its way to the Cornwall Square Shopping Centre this Saturday Feb. 18. "We've got a few more participants this year," said event organizer, Debbie Ledoux. With the Akwesasne Kahwatsi:re Genealogy & Historical Society and the Bishop's House taking part for the first time, Ledoux says she is happy to see new organizations get on board with the event.

Quebec, Canada

