Growing and shrinking municipalities in eastern Ontario and west Quebec
The City of Brockville only has a land area of 20 square kilometres. According to the latest census, the city had 21,346 residents in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Al Zheimer - Cons...
|4
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|22 hr
|its yer tax cash
|1
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
|SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with...
|Feb 5
|East
|1
|Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp...
|Feb 5
|East
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC