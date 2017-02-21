Government pressed on plan to deal wi...

Government pressed on plan to deal with migrants illegally crossing into Canada

CBC News

The Liberal government is closely tracking the influx of asylum-seekers illegally crossing into Canada, but opposition critics say much more must be done to keep migrants safe and to protect the integrity of the immigration system. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said today the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are rearranging resources to ensure they can "deal effectively with the situation."

Quebec, Canada

