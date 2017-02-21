Government pressed on plan to deal with migrants illegally crossing into Canada
The Liberal government is closely tracking the influx of asylum-seekers illegally crossing into Canada, but opposition critics say much more must be done to keep migrants safe and to protect the integrity of the immigration system. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said today the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are rearranging resources to ensure they can "deal effectively with the situation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|9 hr
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|10 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|10 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|23 hr
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Mon
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|Mon
|wtf
|3
|Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ...
|Feb 13
|Kevin eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC