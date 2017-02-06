GOP rep, CNN anchor clash over terror...

GOP rep, CNN anchor clash over terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Hill

Sean Duffy GOP rep, CNN anchor clash over terror attacks Major progressive group unveils first 2018 Senate endorsements GOP rep on Dems skipping inauguration: 'Put your big-boy pants on' MORE said Tuesday that Americans should give President Trump's executive order temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries a chance, as he engaged in a heated debate with a CNN anchor over terrorism. "What's wrong with a pause? We've having a pause for 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 15 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Sun East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem Sun Cadaverously old ... 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Treat media providers equally, but don't pass o... Feb 3 TVO 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC