Ghomeshi's lawyer to speak to universities despite some opposition
A speech by Marie Henein, Jian Ghomeshi's lawyer, will go ahead at three Canadian universities Friday evening despite opposition from some students in Nova Scotia. The prominent Toronto defence lawyer is scheduled to speak at Bishops University in Sherbrooke, Que., as part of a lecture series, with the presentation live-streamed to St. Francis Xavier and Acadia universities in Nova Scotia.
