Gatineau sommelier pairing wines at 30,000 feet for Air Canada
In 2013, Quebec's VA©ronique Rivest placed second at a worldwide sommelier competition held in Tokyo, Japan. World-renowned sommelier VA©ronique Rivest is rising to new heights - from her Gatineau wine bar to 30,000 feet in the sky.
