Gangster 'died when his gun went off ...

Gangster 'died when his gun went off shooting him the head' during...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

He had arranged a meeting to try and end a end a feud between Mr Akinyemi and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a numberplate . Mr Coghlan, 45, who is 6ft 4in, and the muscular Mr Akinyemi, who was 5ft 10in, had a punch-up in a small and dark ensuite bathroom, the inquest at London's Royal Courts of Justice was told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi... 23 hr Meanwhile 1
News First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi... 23 hr Meanwhile 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Feb 21 Herz Eisen 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... Feb 21 Drink 1
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... Feb 20 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC