French exchange students experiencing South Dakota culture in the Hub City
For the first time ever, Presentation College is hosting a group of college students from Notre Dame de La Paix in France who are eager to learn about the American culture. The French exchange students arrived in Aberdeen last night, where Presentation students and the group discussed matching up people based on their interests.
