French boy, 5, found dead after he wa...

French boy, 5, found dead after he was allegedly punished for wetting the bed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Pictures have emerged of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead after allegedly being made to run "several kilometres" as punishment for wetting the bed. The child, named Yanis, was found close to a canal near his home wearing just his underwear, according to the Daily Mail .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin... 16 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Aglukkaq re-announces Franklin Centre for Gjoa ... 16 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Pincherville named for shingles and a cheater 16 hr stand on guard 4 ... 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Mon Cadaverously old ... 3
News SQ says it met all witnesses in connection with... Sun East 1
News Thieves break into billiard hall and tie up emp... Sun East 1
News Federal Election 2015: Terrebonne riding Sun East 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC