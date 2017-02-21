Four NDP MPs from Quebec throw their support behind Peter Julian

Peter Julian, MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, announced his intentions to run for the federal NDP leadership on Feb. 12. He's the first member of Parliament in the race to replace outgoing leader Tom Mulcair. Photograph By Jennifer Gauthier Peter Julian, MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, announced his intentions to run for the federal NDP leadership on Feb. 12. He's the first member of Parliament in the race to replace outgoing leader Tom Mulcair.

