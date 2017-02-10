Former Quebec cabinet minister Yolande James confirms jump to federal politics
Yolande James, former minister of Immigration and Cultural Communities, is officially seeking the Liberal nomination in the federal district of Saint-Laurent. Former provincial immigration minister Yolande James confirmed speculation she plans to enter federal politics via social media on Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q...
|Sat
|BLM
|2
|Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is...
|Sat
|Snowbird stay home
|1
|Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08)
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|5
|Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies
|Feb 10
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Trudeau visits territories for first time since...
|Feb 9
|its yer tax cash
|1
|Academy of Performing Arts to move its Franklin...
|Feb 7
|stand on guard 4 ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC