Former Quebec cabinet minister Yolande James confirms jump to federal politics

19 min ago

Yolande James, former minister of Immigration and Cultural Communities, is officially seeking the Liberal nomination in the federal district of Saint-Laurent. Former provincial immigration minister Yolande James confirmed speculation she plans to enter federal politics via social media on Sunday afternoon.

Quebec, Canada

