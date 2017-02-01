Former medic guilty of sex assault, b...

Former medic guilty of sex assault, breach of trust for breast exams on recruits

A former medical technician has been found guilty of one count of sexual assault and three counts of breach of trust for conducting inappropriate breast exams at several Ontario military recruiting centres. A five-member panel of serving military personnel handed down the verdict against former petty officer James Wilks in a military courtroom in Gatineau, Que., on Friday after several days of deliberations.

Quebec, Canada

