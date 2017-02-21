Flooding in Waterville and other warm-weather hazards in Quebec
The town of Waterville saw its main river, Moe, overflow Saturday, leaving some residents trapped in their homes. Mild temperatures combined with freezing rain compromised electrical lines and raised water levels in places like Waterville, Que., where the Moe River overflowed and trapped people in their homes.
