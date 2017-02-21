First Nations oppose trucking of nucl...

First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear material from Ontario to U.S. site

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A group representing seven First Nations in Ontario and Quebec says it's opposed to a plan to truck highly radioactive liquid from the Chalk River Laboratories in Deep River, Ont., to a site in the United States. In a statement Wednesday, the Iroquois Caucus condemned the plan to transport 23,000 litres of the material from the facility northwest of Ottawa, across the border to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, using public roads and bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Tue Herz Eisen 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... Tue need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... Tue what a mess 1
News Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu... Tue Drink 1
News Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can... Feb 20 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... Feb 20 wtf 3
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC