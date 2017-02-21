First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear material from Ontario to U.S. site

A group representing seven First Nations in Ontario and Quebec says it's opposed to a plan to truck highly radioactive liquid from the Chalk River Laboratories in Deep River, Ont., to a site in the United States. In a statement Wednesday, the Iroquois Caucus condemned the plan to transport 23,000 litres of the material from the facility northwest of Ottawa, across the border to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina, using public roads and bridges.

