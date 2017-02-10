Feds pledge action on relocations, tr...

Feds pledge action on relocations, treatment of Inuit tuberculosis epidemic

The federal government pledged Thursday to take steps to address the painful historical memories of Inuit who experienced relocations and mistreatment the tuberculosis epidemic of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. The announcement came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Inuit leaders and signed a joint declaration in Iqaluit _ his first visit to the territories since the 2015 election, committing to multiple future meetings.

