Federal government buying new radar system to better detect severe weather

Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near the town of Carstairs on Monday, July 4, 2016.The federal government is moving to improve Canada's ability to warn people about severe weather, including tornadoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The government announced Tuesday that it has signed an $83-million contract for 20 state-of-the-art weather radars that are to be built across the country over seven years starting this fall.

