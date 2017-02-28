Federal government buying new radar system to better detect severe weather
Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near the town of Carstairs on Monday, July 4, 2016.The federal government is moving to improve Canada's ability to warn people about severe weather, including tornadoes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The government announced Tuesday that it has signed an $83-million contract for 20 state-of-the-art weather radars that are to be built across the country over seven years starting this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Feb 21
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC