Egan: Hammer attack victim finds new ...

Egan: Hammer attack victim finds new job, thanks Citizen readers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Nabute Ghebrehiwet was the victim of a hammer attack by Jeffrey Weber, who was found not criminally responsible in September. It's been a great week for Nabute Ghebrehiwet, who lost an eye in a vicious hammer attack on Dec. 9, 2014, then lost his job, then nearly lost his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in Halifax ... Feb 13 Kevin eh 1
News Syrian family seeking asylum illegally enters Q... Feb 11 BLM 2
News Border incident raises U.S. policy concerns Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Border Patrol did America a huge favor, this is... Feb 11 Snowbird stay home 1
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 5
Media report on Quebec funerals and selfies Feb 10 Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trudeau visits territories for first time since... Feb 9 its yer tax cash 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC