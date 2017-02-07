Drug and weapon charges filed after Baddeck traffic stop
Two Quebec residents are to return to provincial court today after being charged over the weekend with weapon and drug offences. Maxime Brodeur, 35, and Stephanie Renaud, 37, both of Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, Quebec, are charged after a traffic stop Saturday on Highway 105 near Baddeck.
