Driver charged in Ottawa road rage incident
Police say a 47-year-old Gatineau, Que., man is facing charges following an alleged road rage incident involving a motorist and a cyclist in Ottawa. Investigators say a driver and a cyclist became involved in a verbal confrontation and it escalated when they arrived at an intersection.
