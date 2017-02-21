Dramatic photos show asylum seekers crossing into Canada
Heartbreaking photos show asylum seekers flooding into Canada from the US across unmanned borders every day amid fears of Trump's crackdown on immigration As of February 13, some 3,800 people had made an asylum claim in 2017, up from the same period last year Heartbreaking photos show asylum seekers flooding into Canada across unmanned borders every day from the United States amid fears of a Donald Trump presidency. The number of asylum seekers crossing into Canada at isolated and unguarded border crossings has increased in recent weeks as many believe Trump will start expelling illegal immigrants.
