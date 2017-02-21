Councillor Chris Mayne says the two surviving Dionne sisters may visit North Bay in the near future as a committee study plans to save their historic home. "Cecile had hoped to join us but was still on the mend from a recent fall, Annette is a wonderful lady, still using her treadmill for a few minutes every morning," posted Mayne on his Facebook page."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.