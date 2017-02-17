Did you witness the police killings? The PCA wants you to say
The Police Complaints Authority is asking that witnesses step forward and make a formal complaint so that it can investigate the police killings in Laventille and Ste Madeleine and the shooting of a man by police in La Romaine over the weekend. The Laventille killing of Mickel Lancaster on Saturday during an alleged shootout with police sparked a protest that led to the road in Beethem being blocked and debris set on fire.
